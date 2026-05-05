See Frédéric Bruly Bouabré Works in Boca Raton

From May 20 to October 18, the Boca Raton Museum of Art will spotlight one of Africa’s most important contemporary artists, poets, thinkers, philosophers, ethnologists, and folklorists in “Frédéric Bruly Bouabré: Selections from the 404 Art Collection.” The exhibition, the late Ivorian artist’s second in North America, includes more than 48 of Bouabré’s early small-format drawings of his world. Nearly all were done on postcard-size cardboard and drawn with ballpoint pens, colored pencils, and other instruments he could easily access as a civil clerk in Côte d’Ivoire; they serve as visual documentations of history, religion, and language in and around the region. In fact, Bouabré created Bété Syllabary, 448 syllabic pictograms to serve as a visual encyclopedia for his Bété people, as well as Connaissance du Monde (The Knowledge of the World), an ongoing cultural reference for Africa’s folklore, daily life, and politics.