Dance All Day Fest Returns to West Palm Beach

Natural Movers Foundation and CityPlace will host the return of Dance All Day Fest on April 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Held at CityPlace, this family-friendly festival invites people of all ages to experience the joy of movement through interactive dance classes, performances by South Florida’s top dance companies and youth ensembles, and live entertainment by DJ ReRe.

Fest-goers can enjoy a variety of dance workshops for all levels, cultural performances, and engaging children’s activities at ZenHippo. Attendees are also able to enjoy delicious fare from local favorite restaurants and shopping at CityPlace in between the exciting lineup of performances.

To register for classes and for more information, visit naturalmovers.org/dancealldayfest.