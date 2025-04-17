Chef Mauro Colagreco Returns to Florie’s

Chef Mauro Colagreco will return to Florie’s at the Four Seasons Palm Beach to host two food-forward fetes April 24–26.

Ocean & Flower Dinner

Colagreco will kick off his return to Florie’s with the Ocean & Flower Dinners April 24-25.

Inspired by the flavors of the French Riviera and the award-winning cuisine of Mirazur, this four-course prix fixe menu celebrates spring from the perspective of Colagreco’s Mediterranean roots. Guests will savor the season’s bounty in dishes such as red snapper with white asparagus and jasmine butter, and violet ice cream with vanilla crémeux and meringue. Dinner is $155 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $90 per person. To reserve, visit floriespb.com/menus/#chef-mauro-colagreco-presents.

Seaside Asado

On April 26, Colagreco will host a seaside asado, an Argentine open-fire feast. The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception featuring small bites (think: smoked butter onion tart and hand-folded empanadas), followed by a bountiful dinner served alfresco. Standout dishes include lamb cooked on the cross and whole fish roasted over embers, paired with charred sweet potato and braised cabbage with Bagna Cauda. For dessert, Dulce de leche flan and crêpes cooked a la chapa offer a sweet tribute to Argentine tradition. The asado is $165 per person. USD 165++ beverages included. To reserve, visit floriespb.com/event/asado-dinner-with-chef-mauro-colagreco/.