Loewe Debuts at the Royal Poinciana Plaza

Loewe Palm Beach exemplifies the Casa Loewe concept, a fusion of fashion, art, craft and design furniture creates the eclectic feel of an art collector’s home. Brightly- colored walls composed of handcrafted blue and green ceramic tiles demonstrate an appreciation for craft. Interior elements include brass, turned iron, ash wood shelving, marble podiums and concrete flooring. A selection of art furniture comprises a puffer bench of the finest quality leather, an original Spanish antique ceramic vessel and Nakashima Conoid Cushion chairs alongside signature black iron martini tables. Underfoot, two wool reproductions of British textile artist John Allen’s The River Reaches the Sea Birling Gap round out the space with an abstracted landscape.

In CASA LOEWE tradition, the store houses artwork handpicked from a global art collection, including British painter Christina Kimeze’s Taking Time (2023), and New York-based painter Doron Langberg’s Ilan’s Garden 4 (2022).