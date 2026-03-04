DanceBody Pops Up at The Colony Hotel

DanceBody, the cult-favorite dance-inspired fitness brand, is heading to Palm Beach for an exclusive residency at The Colony Hotel March 6-16. Led by co-founder and COO Courtnay Mariani, the residency will feature signature Sculpt and Cardio classes.

DanceBody fuses resistance training with cardio conditioning to deliver a dynamic, full-body experience that builds strength, boosts endurance, and enhances physical and mental wellbeing.

Mariani brings more than a decade of industry experience to each class and a teaching style that blends functional training with the artistry of dance, creating workouts that are challenging, energizing, and accessible to all levels.

The residency’s classes include:

DanceBody Sculpt

This 50-minute, low-impact, high-intensity class is designed to create long, lean, dancer-like muscles using DanceBody ’s proprietary equipment. Supportive sneakers required.

DanceBody Cardio

Boost metabolism, enhance VO₂ max (maximal oxygen uptake), and deliver a high-energy, full-body sweat during this 50-minute follow-along dance cardio class with sculpt intervals. Beginners welcome. Supportive sneakers required.

DanceBody Sculpt + Stretch: Sculpt + Stretch

During this 50-minute, low-impact class, target strength training with intentional mobility and deep stretch work. This format builds muscle while improving flexibility, posture, and recovery. Expect controlled, focused sculpting followed by lengthening sequences that leave you feeling strong, open, and aligned.