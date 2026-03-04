Junior League to Host International Women’s Day Panel

The Junior League of the Palm Beaches, in partnership with CityPlace, will host the fourth annual International Women’s Day celebration and panel discussion, “Women Who Write the Story,” March 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the CityPlace Lawn in downtown West Palm Beach.

Free and open to the public, the panel conversation will begin at 6 p.m., highlighting accomplished leaders whose work influences our news, culture, business, and public service. Panelists include:

Hollani Davis

Davis is a veteran journalist and newsroom leader who anchors the morning news on WPTV and WFLX. A three-time Emmy Award winner, she’s known throughout South Florida for compelling storytelling as she is for her deep commitment to impactful community causes.

Maria Marino

With a strong business and philanthropic background, Maria has chaired many of the region’s most influential agencies and holds key statewide and national leadership roles, including Palm Beach County Commissioner, Palm Beach County Mayor, and Mayor of Palm Beach Gardens.

Daphne Nikolopoulos

As editor in chief of Palm Beach Illustrated for the past 22 years, Nikolopoulos has revitalized the magazine and powered its service-driven journalism model. As editorial director of Palm Beach Media Group, she has spearheaded the launch of several new titles, helping to establish the company as one of Florida’s leading magazine publishers.

Megan Tamte

A visionary entrepreneur, Tamte is the chief brand officer, co-founder, and co-CEO of Evereve, a contemporary fashion retailer with more than million customers, 100 stores, a booming e-commerce business, and a fast-growing Trendsend subscription box service.

The discussion will be moderated by Kate Stamm, president of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Regional Director at Bonhams.

In support of the League’s mission, Evereve, opening soon at CityPlace, will donate 15 percent of all purchases made that evening to the Junior League of the Palm Beaches.

For more information, visit jlpb.org/womensday26.