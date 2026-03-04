Inaugural Holiday House Wellington Debuts

Holiday House’s first-ever Florida presentation has officially been unveiled. Holiday House Wellington 2026 showcases two neighboring residences within Farrell Estates Wellington with spaces designed by a roster of distinguished interior designers.

Participating designers include: Arhaus x Baylee Deyon Design, Assure Interiors + Veatrium, Brandusa Niro, Campion Platt, Ciuffo Cabinetry, Coletivo De Arquitetos + Natuzzi Italia, Dandylion, Eichholtz L.I. + Tlina Design, Eisen Design House, Frampton Co., Hannah Brooke Design, HW Interiors, ID Creations, Interiors By John Ryan & Wendy Lynn Interiors, Janus et Cie, Jessica Gersten Design, Krista + Home, Laure Nell Interiors, Lynn Biase Design, Margarita Bravo, Ml Interiors NYC, Nikki Levy Interiors, and Radoni Interiors.

The designers will bring a dynamic range of perspectives to the project, interpreting Wellington’s equestrian heritage through the lens of relaxed Florida sophistication. Each space, from intimate retreats to light-filled entertaining rooms and outdoor living areas, will reflect the designer’s individual aesthetic while contributing to a cohesive, elevated experience across both homes.

Founded by designer and breast cancer survivor Iris Dankner, Holiday House supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through the transformative power of design. Since its inception, Holiday House has raised more than $2 million for breast cancer research and has become a highly anticipated cultural fixture in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Guests can explore during public tours from March 4 through May 3. For more information, visit