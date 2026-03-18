David Webb Collection Arrives in Palm Beach

American jewelry house David Webb launched its exclusive, in-store boutique with Marissa Collections on February 27. Best known for his enamel pieces, sculpture forms, and animal-inspired motifs (think frogs, zebras, and tigers—oh, my!), Webb’s capsule collections, which previously were only available at the New York atelier, will now be available in Palm Beach.

We sat down with Jay Hartington, CEO of Marissa Collections, to learn more.

Palm Beach Illustrated: How did this collaboration come about?

Marissa Collections: This collaboration grew out of a longstanding admiration for David Webb and a strong existing relationship with the brand. Middle West Partners, after acquiring David Webb, recognized your deep understanding of the brand through your wholesale partnership and genuine enthusiasm for working with the house. Because of that combination of trust, shared vision, and proven partnership, they approached Jay to include your retail team in this next chapter for the brand.

PBI: Why only Marissa Collections?

MC: Marissa Collections was chosen because of our deep understanding of the brand, established wholesale relationship, and proven ability to deliver an exceptional client experience. Middle West Partners recognized that our team shares their enthusiasm for David Webb and has the expertise to represent the brand authentically, ensuring that each client engagement reflects the heritage, craftsmanship, and bold design that define David Webb. In short, we were the partner they trusted to help bring this next chapter of the brand to life.

PBI: What does having David Webb in store mean to you?

MC: Having David Webb in our stores is incredibly meaningful. It represents the trust of one of America’s most iconic jewelry houses and allows us to share a brand with deep heritage, bold design, and exceptional craftsmanship with our clients in a truly immersive way. It also reflects our role as a trusted partner as the brand enters this exciting next chapter.

PBI: What can clients expect?

MC: Clients can expect a truly immersive and elevated experience with David Webb. From bold, iconic designs to extraordinary craftsmanship, each piece tells a story. Our knowledgeable team is ready to guide clients through the collection, helping them discover pieces that resonate personally, and celebrating the artistry and heritage of the brand.

PBI: What’s the long-term outlook?

MC: The partnership with David Webb is strategic and forward-looking. Under new ownership by Middle West Partners, the focus is on long-term growth while preserving the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship. This includes strengthening leadership and operational infrastructure, thoughtful expansion of retail presence and in-store experiences, enhancing global brand visibility, and continuing to deliver personalized, luxury client experiences. Middle West Partners has also secured financing and support to ensure the brand can execute this next chapter successfully, emphasizing careful, sustainable growth rather than rapid expansion.