West Palm Cowboy Club to Open in West Palm Beach

West Palm Cowboy Club will open in downtown West Palm Beach March 26. A new venture by Brian Swanson’s Experience Hospitality Group, this restaurant and music venue on Clematis Street spans two levels. Grammy-winning producer Diplo is helping to shape the cultural and creative offerings, while chef Adrian Ricouz will serve up classic barbecue fare with a Latin accent.

Diplo (aka Thomas Wesley, a native of South Florida) is serving as musical director, while chef Ricouz, owner of Miami’s Slab Daddy BBQ, is delivering a shareable menu built around Florida seafood, premium smoked meats, and house sauces. Expect dishes such as smoked chicken wings, loaded potato skins with 18-hour smoked brisket, coconut shrimp, and the signature Caviar and Cornbread with crème fraîche and local honey.

The bar program will lean heavily into bourbon and whiskey. In addition to beers and cocktails on tap, the drink menu will boast signature cocktails inspired by local flavors. Think: Sunset Stampede, with smoky agave, blood orange, Reposado tequila, mezcal, Aperol, and lime; Smoke Show with coconut oil fat–washed bourbon, demerara syrup, Hoochie Daddy Bitters, orange bitters, orange expression, a banana chip, and smoke; and the Frozen Longhorn Lemonade, with vodka, lemonade, and honey.

West Palm Cowboy Club will be open daily (11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday). After 10 p.m., only guests 23 years of age and older will be allowed in.