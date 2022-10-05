Dining at The Square

Hungry for some local culinary happenings? The Square in West Palm Beach is hosting a bevy of delicious get-togethers this month, beginning October 2 with a weekly fall market, held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by the evenings of October 8 and 9 for the Let’s Get Latin Festival, featuring cocktail classes at Planta plus Latin music and dancing. Finally, return October 20 for Taste of The Square and savor bites from many of the destination’s top eateries, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Promise Fund of Florida, which aims to reduce the number of deaths due to late-stage breast and cervical cancer. Tickets start at $35 for general admission, with VIP passes priced at $55. VIP access grants 30 minutes advance entry to the event (5:30 to 6 p.m.), plus a drink ticket, complimentary parking, and swag bag.