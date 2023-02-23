Donald Robertson Opens New Space at The Royal

Prolific creative and fine artist Donald Robertson has a new open-concept gallery and studio space in town. Situated at The Slat House next to Lehmann Maupin at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Drawbertson contains approximately 2,300-square-feet of original art, prints, and other merchandise that are typically only available online. To celebrate the new space, Dani Lauder and Robertson will host a grand opening event February 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“I’m so bored with TikTok, I’d rather be live and in-person,” said Robertson. “I’m excited to hang out with my collectors, paint, and show my art in this new gallery and studio space. I’ve been going to The Royal for years with my family, and now it will be home to a great deal of my art.”

Robertson has had a longstanding relationship with The Royal, beginning in 2017 when he hosted his book launch event with Assouline at their boutique. The following year, he was asked to design The Royal’s second annual holiday surfboard tree. In April 2022, Robertson collaborated with luxury women’s fashion label Kirna Zabête on a dual pop-up art and book launch experience.

“We could not be more thrilled that Donald is opening this unique art space at The Royal,” said Lori Berg, general manager at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “He has been a longtime friend to The Royal, and we can’t wait to see what creative magic he brings now that he has a permanent home here.”

Robertson’s career began in the world of high fashion as a creative for MAC Cosmetics. He went on to launch Marie Claire and re-designed Cosmopolitan magazine. He is currently the creative director for the Estée Lauder Companies. As a fine artist, he quickly became known for his Pop Art illustrations, which blend his unique wit and charm in one-of-a-kind works that have garnered the attention of celebrities and fashion houses alike. To date, Robertson has collaborated with Beyoncé, Vogue, Cremieux, Alicia + Olivia, and Clinique.