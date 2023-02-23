Rosenbaum Contemporary Arrives on Palm Beach

Rosenbaum Contemporary has debuted a second gallery location off of Worth Avenue (2 Via Parigi) in Palm Beach. The new location will enable the gallery to better serve its clients in Palm Beach and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, the Palm Beach outpost is showcasing a selection of works by represented artists popular with local clients. Additionally, the gallery will present works by Roman Feral exclusively at the Palm Beach location. The French contemporary artist is renowned for showcasing the beauty of nature and celebrating the world of high fashion, evident in his ethereal works that combine luxury bags and style staples with butterflies.

Rosenbaum Contemporary was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton. The gallery caters to international collectors interested in investment-quality works by postwar, modern, and contemporary masters, and presents nationally recognized museum-level exhibitions throughout the year. The gallery also offers a range of free services to collectors worldwide, including acquisition advice, art consulting, sourcing of artists, art collection building and management, and resale of select works of art.