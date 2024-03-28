Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival Returns

The Fourteenth Annual Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival will wrap up the South Florida art festival season, with thousands of exquisite works of art on view at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach April 6 and 7. Taking over Rosemary Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the outdoor showcase event is free to the public and friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Residents and visitors are invited to stroll the 100 pop-up galleries and meet the artists who are on-site to discuss their inspirations and processes for each work.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, the Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival represents original artwork, handmade in America and selected by an independent panel of judges from hundreds of applicants. The careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges offered.

For more information, visit artfestival.com.