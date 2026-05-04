Dreyfoos School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble Wins Third Place at Essentially Ellington

Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts’ Jazz Ensemble 1 was awarded a top spot at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Thirty-First Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival. The band was one of the three top-placing high school jazz bands in the world, with more than 110 individual and section awards presented during the awards ceremony on May 2 at Frederick P. Rose Hall.

2026 Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival’s Top Bands:

First Place: Osceola County School for the Arts in Kissimmee, Florida; Directed by Jason Anderson

Second Place: Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, California; Directed by Dr. John Reynolds

Third Place: Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts; Directed by Christopher De León

The band was also honored with “Outstanding Brass Section.” Individual Dreyfoos student honors included Daniel Goodwin with “Outstanding Tenor Saxophone,” Nate Ratchford with “Outstanding Trombone,” Mathew Harper with “Outstanding Trumpet,” and Sage Duke with “Outstanding Vocals.”

Students participated in section-specific masterclasses, jam sessions with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members, pre-performance rehearsals, a celebratory dinner, and more. The competition culminated in an evening concert featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and an awards ceremony, where each top-placing band performed.

Wynton Marsalis presented awards to the top bands. Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts took home $1,000. All monetary awards will go toward improving the school’s jazz education program.