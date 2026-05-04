Lilly Pulitzer and Janie and Jack Unveil Exclusive Collection

Lilly Pulitzer and Janie and Jack are launching a limited-edition collaboration designed to celebrate multi-generational style.

The capsule blends Lilly’s Palm Beach spirit with Janie and Jack’s refined approach to childrenswear. The resulting collection creates coordinated looks for babies, children, and matching styles for women and men, all rooted in color- and print-driven design for coastal family dressing through a modern lens.

The collaboration features four prints, three of which are offered in the children’s, women’s, and men’s collections. The fourth print, On Parade, is exclusive to childrenswear, recolored from a previous Lilly Pulitzer release for a playful update.

Ship to Shore, an archival Lilly print, is at the heart of the collection. The reimagined pattern reflects coastal adventures and sun-soaked days by the water. The patterns will be available in more than two dozen coordinating styles.

Priced between $24 and $99, the Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack collection is available at lillypulitzer.com and janieandjack.com, in company-owned retail locations, and in select wholesale accounts.