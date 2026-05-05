See Herbie Hancock in Palm Beach

Legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock will take the stage at Glazer Hall in Palm Beach May 8. Performing at his most intimate venue yet, Hancock will showcase his collection of modern jazz classics, from “Watermelon Man” to “Chameleon,” and the groundbreaking electronic hit “Rockit.”

The visionary composer, pianist, and cultural icon stands among the most celebrated musicians of our time, winning 14 Grammy awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and an Academy Award across six decades. Hancock has played an integral role in every jazz movement, working alongside musicians from Corinne Bailey Rae to Miles Davis. After performing as a member of the Miles Davis Quintet, Hancock established a solo career that fused jazz, funk, rock, and electronic sound.

Glazer Hall audiences will enjoy a thrilling journey through improvisation, genre-bending creativity, and the unmistakable sonic signature that has inspired generations of artists.

The show will feature Hancock on keys, James Genus on bass, Lionel Loueke on guitar, Terence Blanchard on trumpet, and Jaylen Petinaud on drums.

To purchase tickets, visit glazerhall.org/events/herbie-hancock.

In the mood for more music? Glazer Hall will set the scene for Davi Sings Sinatra May 9; a Judith Owen Jazz Brunch May 10; and Jason Mraz’s Still Yours Tour May 12.