Enjoy Sounds of The Set in Delray Beach Tonight

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), The Set historic neighborhood, and the West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition, Inc., will present Sounds of The Set, featuring the Blackmer’s Market, in Downtown Delray Beach.

This free neighborhood celebration of music, culture, creativity, and community connection, brings residents and visitors together in Delray Beach’s historic neighborhood. The event will feature live performances by South Florida band J.M. and the Sweets, known for their blend of soul, funk, blues, jazz, and rock, along with The Blackmer’s Market, showcasing local small businesses, artists, makers, and creatives.

Sounds of The Set will take place on June 25 and August 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Set neighborhood is located from Libby Wesley Plaza (2 SW 5th Avenue) to The Hive (34 SW 5th Avenue).