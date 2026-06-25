See Dominique Denis Works in Lake Worth Beach

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s final solo exhibition of the 2025-2026 season is set to open July 7. “Metamorphosis” will feature works by Delray Beach-based mixed-media artist Dominique Denis.

Denis explores the intersection of art and architecture through themes of nostalgia, identity, transformation, and belonging. Using fabric, hand-built ceramic sculptures, wood, and yarns, she creates installations that reimagine domestic forms.

Her new body of work blurs the boundaries between past and present, interior and exterior. Denis’s two decades of experience in design, planning, and public art curation help her explore collective memory as embedded in the built environment.

The exhibition will be on view in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery from July 7 to August 21.

Guests are invited to an opening reception of “Metamorphosis” on July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The reception is free to attend, but guests are asked to RSVP. The exhibition is free and open to the public at the Cultural Council’s headquarters located in downtown Lake Worth Beach.