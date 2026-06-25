Little Words Project Unveils Jena Sims Collab

Little Words Project, the kindness-driven bracelet and accessories brand with a community-first ethos, is welcoming the return of model, actress, and philanthropist Jena Sims as a Kindfluencer, the brand’s designation for creator partners who lead with purpose and heart.

Together, they’re releasing the limited-edition “On in 2” bracelet, which is a nod to Sims’ signature phrase and her life alongside husband and golf star Brooks Koepka.

The “On in 2” bracelet is a love letter to the people who showed up for Sims’ family when it mattered most. A portion of every sale will directly benefit Jupiter Medical Center’s NICU, where Sims and Koepka’s newborn, Crew, received care in 2023. Five dollars from each individual bracelet and $10 from each bracelet bundle sold will be donated to the hospital.

Sims explains that “On in 2” refers to reaching the green in two shots. “It’s often the bold play—the decision to take on risk, trust your ability, and go for something bigger instead of playing it safe,” she says. “That’s why I love what it represents beyond golf. It’s about confidence, courage, and being willing to take your shot.”

The “On in 2” bracelet is available for a limited time at littlewordsproject.com and select Little Words Project retail stores.