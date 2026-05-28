Enjoy the Kravis Center Dream Awards Sunday

This weekend, local high school students will take over the Dreyfoos Hall stage during the annual Kravis Center Dream Awards May 31. This grand showcase of exceptional high school theater talent will culminate in an epic finale, where two performers will win the opportunity to represent the region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City on June 22.

After coaching from industry professionals and selection across performance categories, the opening number will feature all the finalists in a spectacularly choreographed showstopper.

Tickets start at $17.25 and may be purchased at kravis.org, at the box office Monday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 561.832.7469.