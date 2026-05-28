Two Summer Exhibits Arrive at Armory Art Center

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach recently unveiled to new exhibitions that celebrate photography, nature, and minimalism in art: “Print & Shoot” and “Ephemeral Landscapes.” Both exhibitions will be on view to July 10.

“Print & Shoot”

This juried exhibition of Florida-based artists delves into the essence of minimalism, highlighting the beauty found in simplicity, clean lines, and use of negative space. Through bold prints and captivating photographs, “Print & Shoot” emphasizes that less can be more, celebrating artistic expressions that embrace intentional reduction.

Featured artists include: Alexandra Fernandez, Andrew Weinstein, Ates Isildak, Clarke Kwangwari, Debra Somerville, Doreen McGunagle, Erica Lorenzo, Evan Charney, Hye Young An, Ilene Adams, Jennifer Sky, Joe Oblak, John (Caleb) Thompson, Joseph Velasquez, Julio Jorges, Kelly Brenner, Landry Filan, Marianela Pérez, Mateo Blanco, Micah “Doc” Daugherty, Monica Garrett, Natalie Guevara, Natalie Vitek, Patricia Donnelly, Peter Sutphen, Phoebe Marie, Sam Koren, Ted Tribolati, Tom Prestopnik, Tony Arruza, William Baker, and Zoila Clark.

“Ephemeral Landscapes”

“Ephemeral Landscapes” showcases the works of the first-ever Art Throwdown winner, Amy Kutell. Her work is inspired by the natural world around her. Displayed in geographic categories, they represent different locales and time periods throughout her artistic journey, exploring natural views, light, and composition.

Kutell is an art educator at the Rambam School in Miami, where they cultivate artistic talent among elementary students. Prior to education, Kutell worked as a textile designer at JR United, developing patterns for menswear and jacquard woven towels. Kutell holds a Master of Science from Florida International University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Cornell University.

To learn more about both exhibitions, visit armoryart.org