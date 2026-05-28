Surfing Florida Museum Debuts in West Palm Beach

After more than a decade of pop-ups, exhibitions, and temporary spaces, Florida’s wavey heritage has a permanent home.

Opened last month on South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, the Surfing Florida Museum is 9,200 square feet of all things Florida surfing. The collection includes 140 historic surfboards, photo panels curated with help from Florida Atlantic University, memorabilia, archival films, and more. The new space also features a lounge, library, gift shop, and podcast studio, further cementing its role as a hub for Florida’s surf culture and environmental community. With only a handful of surfing museums across the country, it’s a true treasure.

Founded in 2014, the museum has previously staged exhibitions at venues like the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach and the Elliott Museum in Stuart. Beginning June 24, the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in downtown West Palm Beach will host its traveling exhibit.