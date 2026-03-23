Enjoy Winter Equestrian Festival’s Saturday Night Lights

On March 28, Wellington International will welcomes spectators to the final Saturday Night Lights event of the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival: the $1,000,000 Rolex U.S. Equestrian Open CSI5 Grand Prix, a Rolex Series Event.

Visitors can watch Olympic equestrians while enjoying dining, shopping, live music, face painting, pony rides, autograph opportunities, stilt walkers, a petting zoo, and more. The event is free to the public. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival featured facility upgrades, new spectator experiences, and millions in additional prize money, bringing the total to $16.55 million across 13 weeks of competition.

Throughout the season, the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival and Adequan Global Dressage Festival have hosted thousands of horses and riders from more than 42 countries and all 50 United States, welcoming more than 32,000 competitors to the world’s largest annual equestrian competition.

The 2026 season is expected to exceed a record-breaking $536.2 million economic impact for Palm Beach County.