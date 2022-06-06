Feel The Pride

The Birdcage

The Team

Design: Cameron Keating, The Special Event Resource and Design Group, West Palm Beach

Florals: Varito Vasquez, The Special Event Resource and Design Group

China, Linen, Props: The Special Event Resource and Design Group

Flatware: Different Look, Deerfield Beach

Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach

Birds of a Feather

Cameron Keating and Varito Vasquez of The Special Event Resource and Design Group envisioned an exuberant backdrop inspired by the hilarious family dinner scene in the iconic film. Feathered friends perch on birdcages that hold an abundance of flowers and rainbow layer and wedding cakes by Creative Edge Parties. Creative Edge, a company that is very proactive in the gay community, also crafted the Pride petit fours and Over the Rainbow shortbread cookies in support of Pride.

Brokeback Mountain

The Team

Florals: Sandra de Ovando, Ovando, West Palm Beach

Props: The Special Event Resource and Design Group, West Palm Beach; CLK Event Production by Jenn Clarke, Palm Beach (@clkevents)

Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach

The Wild West

Picture it: Two cowboys in the Wyoming backcountry, sitting by the fire and developing a bond that’s as beautiful as it is dangerous. They were probably not thinking a lot about food, but if they were, they’d surely be eating Creative Edge Parties’ custom CEP steak board with grilled rosemary ribeye, Ride ’em Cowboy baked beans, signature pretzel roll, and a trio of sauces. For a light snack, they might enjoy rainbow grilled cheese. Or they might toast edible glitter marshmallow sticks over an open flame before retiring to a tepee tent or strolling among the succulents and cacti, artfully arranged by Ovando.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

The Team

Florals: Sandra de Ovando, Ovando, West Palm Beach

China, Glasses, Flatware: Different Look, Deerfield Beach

Table Linens: BBJ La Tavola Specialty Linens, Orlando

Furniture: Event Effects, Pompano Beach

Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach

Long Live the Queens

Noxeema and Vida would be thrilled to be guests at this table created by Ovando. Not only would the two “Drag Queen of the Year” winners approve of the color scheme, they would positively swoon over the food: rainbow fortune cookies, grilled shrimp lo mein, edamame with sea salt, roasted vegetable lo mein, shrimp tempura egg rolls with “ancient Chinese secret” rainbow sauce, rainbow roll, and California roll. The over-the-top floral arrangements consist of pink phalaenopsis orchids, and red roses and hydrangeas—to match the soles of the Louboutins, of course.