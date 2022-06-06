Feel The Pride

The Birdcage
The Team
Design: Cameron Keating, The Special Event Resource and Design Group, West Palm Beach
Florals: Varito Vasquez, The Special Event Resource and Design Group
China, Linen, Props: The Special Event Resource and Design Group
Flatware: Different Look, Deerfield Beach
Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach
Birds of a Feather
Cameron Keating and Varito Vasquez of The Special Event Resource and Design Group envisioned an exuberant backdrop inspired by the hilarious family dinner scene in the iconic film. Feathered friends perch on birdcages that hold an abundance of flowers and rainbow layer and wedding cakes by Creative Edge Parties. Creative Edge, a company that is very proactive in the gay community, also crafted the Pride petit fours and Over the Rainbow shortbread cookies in support of Pride.
Brokeback Mountain
The Team
Florals: Sandra de Ovando, Ovando, West Palm Beach
Props: The Special Event Resource and Design Group, West Palm Beach; CLK Event Production by Jenn Clarke, Palm Beach (@clkevents)
Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach
The Wild West
Picture it: Two cowboys in the Wyoming backcountry, sitting by the fire and developing a bond that’s as beautiful as it is dangerous. They were probably not thinking a lot about food, but if they were, they’d surely be eating Creative Edge Parties’ custom CEP steak board with grilled rosemary ribeye, Ride ’em Cowboy baked beans, signature pretzel roll, and a trio of sauces. For a light snack, they might enjoy rainbow grilled cheese. Or they might toast edible glitter marshmallow sticks over an open flame before retiring to a tepee tent or strolling among the succulents and cacti, artfully arranged by Ovando.
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
The Team
Florals: Sandra de Ovando, Ovando, West Palm Beach
China, Glasses, Flatware: Different Look, Deerfield Beach
Table Linens: BBJ La Tavola Specialty Linens, Orlando
Furniture: Event Effects, Pompano Beach
Food: Carla Ruben and Jeff Fowler, Creative Edge Parties, West Palm Beach
Long Live the Queens
Noxeema and Vida would be thrilled to be guests at this table created by Ovando. Not only would the two “Drag Queen of the Year” winners approve of the color scheme, they would positively swoon over the food: rainbow fortune cookies, grilled shrimp lo mein, edamame with sea salt, roasted vegetable lo mein, shrimp tempura egg rolls with “ancient Chinese secret” rainbow sauce, rainbow roll, and California roll. The over-the-top floral arrangements consist of pink phalaenopsis orchids, and red roses and hydrangeas—to match the soles of the Louboutins, of course.
