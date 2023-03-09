Fitness First at The Square

The Square will host the sixth edition of District Fit, West Palm Beach’s largest fitness festival March 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Produced in partnership with Digital Vibez, the jam-packed day of programming will feature donation-based classes led by Lululemon, SoulCycle, and 1 Fitness, as well as wellness pop ups by oHHo and more.

For those looking to drop in on the day’s classes, the lineup kicks off with a yoga flow led by Lululemon ambassadors Chelsea Gage and Mary Anne Morgan-Fried on Rosemary Avenue, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., get your heart rate up with 1 Fitness’ HIIT class on the lawn. For cycling devotees, join Maddz at SoulCycle for a ride from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families are welcome to stop by for the Fitness Jamz Family Dance Sesh, hosted by Digital Vibez, on the lawn from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Stick around for a Move & Groove dance workout with Natalie Addison. from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Lululemon ambassadors Rachel Lanning and Pedro Luna will close out the fitness fete with a yoga class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Rosemary Avenue.

Guests looking to up their wellness game can stop by the Recovery Row market, featuring wares by local wellness pop-up vendors, from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Linda Andrews at oHHo for Wellness Hour from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

District Fit’s mission is to bring community together to inspire mindful movement, physical fitness, and preventative care. The voluntary donations ($10 suggested) from District Fit will support Digital Vibez’ “Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge” to empower youth in diverse and underserved communities through dance fitness, technology, and the arts. Residents and companies across Palm Beach County are invited to form teams and register here to commit to exercising at least 30 minutes a day throughout the month of March and log their minutes.