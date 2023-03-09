Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Returns

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, presented by Art Miami, returns for its sixth edition at the Palm Beach County Convention Center March 23-26. The prolific art fete boasts world-class, investment-quality works from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries with a roster of internationally respected galleries from Austria, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Colombia, Venezuela, and the United States, to a culturally savvy and discerning collecting audience.

The fair will open with an invitation-only VIP Preview, benefiting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, March 23, and will kick-off with the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Palm Beach’s Frances Fisher. For the past 25 years, the renowned philanthropist and arts advocate has dedicated herself to the growth and betterment of the Palm Beach community by keeping Palm Beach’s connection to the arts alive. Previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include photographer Harry Benson, South Florida arts and culture advocate Rena Blades, artist Bruce Helander, and philanthropist Beth Rudin DeWoody. Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will once again serve as a satellite venue for the fair and will showcase “sculptHER,” a collaborative exhibit with Long-Sharp Gallery. The showcase celebrates works by sculptors Julia Ibbini, Nicole Pietrantoni, Cha Jong Rye, and Miriam Londoño. The exhibit will be on view March 22 through June.

VIP Preview attendees will enjoy a conversation with Jack Rasmussen, the American University Museum’s director and curator. Rasmussen will discuss a selection of 20 art works from one of the world’s most acclaimed Chicano artists, Rupert Garcia. The noteworthy group of works is being presented at the fair by the museum’s Corcoran Legacy Collection. The collection, which was donated to the museum by the Corcoran Gallery of Art as part of a larger 9,000-piece gift, will be on view at the fair’s entrance throughout the weekend.

Beginning March 24, the fair will open to the public, allowing attendees to discover and view leading international galleries showcasing an array of world-class, investment-quality works from leading international galleries. The weekend provides an opportunity for seasoned and budding collectors alike to acquire curated works from blue-chip contemporary, post-war and modern masters, emerging talent, and mid-career artists.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy onsite amenities including a café, VIP Lounge, convenient parking, and more. A complimentary shuttle between the fair and Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will be available to guests during fair hours.

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary will coincide with the Palm Beach International Boat Show, located along the waterfront and Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. VIP cardholders will receive complimentary one-day admission to the boat show.

Tickets are available here. For more information, click here.