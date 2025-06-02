Five Frozen Cocktail Recipes to Try

Espresso Martini Affogato

This indulgent treat combines the rich flavor of an espresso martini with the decadence of vanilla ice cream

Ingredients

2 oz. vodka (or try it with rum, mezcal, or whiskey)

1 oz. Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur (or your preferred coffee liqueur)

1 oz. fresh espresso, chilled

1 scoop rich vanilla ice cream

Ground coffee to garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka (or alternative spirit), coffee liqueur, and espresso with ice. Shake well. Pour the martini into a glass over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Finish with a dusting of ground coffee.

Frosted Starlet

A lavish spin on the provocative Porn Star Martini, this icy granita is destined to be a showstopper at any summer gathering

Ingredients

2 oz. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

2 oz. passion fruit puree

1 oz. vanilla syrup

1 oz. lime juice

Champagne to top

Fresh passion fruit seeds to garnish

Blend the liqueur, passion fruit puree, vanilla syrup, and lime juice until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and freeze until set, scraping with a fork every 30 minutes to create a granita texture. Serve in a coupe. Top with Champagne and garnish with passion fruit seeds.

Arancia Rossa

This captivating take on the classic Garibaldi embodies the lush flavor of blood oranges

Ingredients

Pebbled ice

3 oz. Campari

3 oz. freshly squeezed blood orange juice

Hollowed-out blood orange for serving (optional)

Fill your blood orange vessel or glass with pebbled ice. Pour in the Campari and top with blood orange juice. Stir gently.

Crimson Snow

Bring the charm of a summer fair straight to your own backyard with these nostalgic cherry snow cones

Ingredients

2 oz. Munyon’s Paw-Paw Liqueur

1 cup cherry juice

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 cups ice, crushed

Cherries to garnish

Paper cones or small cups for serving

Whisk together the liqueur, cherry juice, and lemon juice. Pack crushed ice into the paper cones and drizzle the cherry mixture generously over the top. Garnish with a fresh cherry.

Pop Goes the Kiwi

Elevate a kiwi margarita—the perfect blend of tart and sweet—with the addition of creamy coconut popsicles

Ingredients

1 ripe kiwi, peeled and chopped

2 oz. Uni Organic Tequila Blanco

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. agave syrup

Coconut flakes for glass rim (optional)

1 coconut popsicle to garnish (store-bought or homemade)

Blend the kiwi, tequila, lime juice, and agave syrup until smooth. Rim a glass with coconut flakes (if desired) and pour the mixture over ice. Garnish with a coconut popsicle.