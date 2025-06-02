Craft the Rosé All Day Cocktail

Uncork the best of summer sipping with this cocktail perfect for National Rosé Day

Rosé All Day cocktail. Photo courtesy of isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa
As June unfolds across the Sunshine State, we step into a season defined by lazy days, stunning sunsets, and more than a touch of humidity. There’s a refreshing antidote to the Florida heat: National Rosé Day, celebrated on the second Saturday of June. This year, elevate your festivities at Mahina, the jewel of Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa in Marathon. With breathtaking waterfront views and gentle ocean breezes, Mahina offers a perfect setting for a relaxed summer escape. Be sure to try the signature Rosé All Day cocktail, a wonderful blend of Hangar One Rosé Vodka, rosemary simple syrup, rhubarb bitters, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Rosé All Day

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Hangar One Rosé Vodka
  • 1/2 oz. rosemary simple syrup (recipe below)
  • 1/2 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 dashes rhubarb bitters
  • Fresh rosemary sprig for garnish

In a cocktail shaker with ice, add all ingredients except the garnish and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Rosemary Simple Syrup Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup rosemary sprigs

In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a gentle simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let it steep for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup and let it cool before using.

