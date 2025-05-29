Barbara Katz to Debut at The Shops at Boca Center

Barbara Katz, the iconic clothing store based in Boca Raton, is moving to a new location at The Shops at Boca Center this June as they celebrate their 65 years in business. Currently operated by third-generation owner Cassie Walin, Barbara Katz has been a staple in fashion in South Florida for generations. This new store is monumental for the heritage brand.

Walin’s grandmother, Barbara Katz, started her fashion business out of her home in North Miami in 1959. A few years later, Katz opened her first store in North Miami Beach, followed by three additional stores in South Miami, Bal Harbour, and Plantation. Her fifth store in Boca Raton opened in the early 1980s and subsequently closed the her other locations. Walin took over the business in 2021, bringing a fresh perspective to the heritage brand.

The new storefront at The Shops at Boca Center will offer Walin’s wide curation of brands that appeal to a multi-generational customer base. Peruse unique and exclusive pieces from international brands, as well as pieces from Frame, Mother, Max Mara, Elliott Lauren, Cinq à Sept, and more. The new store will also display jewelry, handbags, accessories, and shoes. In addition, Barbara Katz offers personalized services, including in-person or online styling and custom alterations.

The new store will open June 2, and will be open to shop Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit barbarakatz.com.