Celebrate 30 Years of Clematis by Night

The City of West Palm Beach will celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Clematis by Night this month. Dubbed “CBN Big Three-OH!,” the milestone event will feature free concerts and festivities every Thursday in June.

Attendees will enjoy an array of activities and entertainment, including live music, food trucks, themed photo opportunities, games such as giant Jenga and cornhole, and more. The special Clematis by Night schedule is as follows:

June 5: Uncle Morty’s Rhythm Cream (R&B, Soul, Rock, Cover)

Uncle Morty’s Rhythm Cream is a 10-piece band known for feel-good party music featuring four-part harmonies and a full horn section. Promotional giveaways, contests with special prizes, and photo opportunities will also be available.

June 12: Swift Nation (Taylor Swift Tribute)

Melody Ebner, the dynamic lead of Swift Nation, hails from San Diego and captivates audiences with her voice and a deep passion for Taylor Swift’s music. Guests can also craft their own friendship bracelets!