Quantum in the Community Applications to Open

Quantum Foundation will kick off the fifteenth annual Quantum in the Community program next week, and will accept applications June 2 through August 1. Selected nonprofits will receive a portion of this year’s $1.25 million grant funding, which includes support with food, shelter, transportation, clothing, and financial assistance to improve the county’s quality health, as well as showers, furniture, accessible healthcare, medical equipment, and essential hygiene supplies.

In 2024, Quantum Foundation gave $1.25 million to 136 grassroots organizations in Palm Beach County. To date, the program has awarded a total of $11.75 million to local organizations.

A committee of foundation staff and board members will consider each application. Organizations must be registered as a 501(c)(3), have been working in Palm Beach County for at least six months, and have an annual operating budget not exceeding $500,000.

In addition, Quantum Foundation will be accepting nominations for the fourth annual Marie Thorpe Above & Beyond Award. In memory of staff member Marie Thorpe, who served the foundation for 22 years, the recognition will be given to an individual and everyday hero who exemplifies service and sacrifice to improve Palm Beach County. At the annual Quantum in the Community breakfast celebration, a $2,500 award will be presented to an individual for their selfless services, and $2,500 will be presented to their nominating organization, which can be a past or presen grantee.

All applications must be submitted using the foundation’s online system and grantees will be announced in the third week of October. Grantees will be celebrated with an awards breakfast on November 18 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, where a surprise announcement about the program will be made.

To apply, visit quantumfnd.org.