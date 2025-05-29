Palm Beach Pride with the Sisto Sisters

On Lilly: Gown ($5,990), Akris, akris.com; earrings ($378), Tory Burch

On Rebecca: Top ($395), skirt ($495), Zimmermann; earrings ($198), Tory Burch.

On Alexandra: Gown ($4,990), Akris

On Laing: Gown ($2,990), Akris

Palm Beach pride is part of the Sisto sisters’ DNA. We caught up with Alexandra, Lilly, and ReBecca, plus their mom, Laing Rogers, to discuss fashion favorites, beauty staples, and family traditions.

Lilly Sisto

Personal Style: Very eclectic but refined. I love to mix in fun vintage pieces with a classic pair of jeans or a sweater that I’ve had in my closet forever. I’m really drawn to outfits that combine old and new mixed with high and low.

Style Icon: My mom! I have always loved her sense of style and incredible vintage collection. Her style was an amalgamation of New York City, prep, and sexy edginess.

Go-To Designers: Thom Browne, Miu Miu, Dôen, and Sandy Liang

Summer Shopping List: Italian friulane shoes (I’ve now done two collections with Viani Milano) in summery colorways, a big straw basket from Mercules, and lots of cotton shorts and dresses from Dôen

Beauty Must-Haves: I wear sunscreen religiously, and Barefaced makes an amazing tinted one. If I could only have one other product for the rest of my life, it would be Retrouvé’s Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturizer.

Local Hidden Gem: Piccolo Mondo, a little sandwich window that has been around forever. They make the best BLT and chicken Caesar wraps.

Beloved Spot: The Buccan Sandwich Shop. It is always my first stop when I land home and the last before I fly back to New York.

Favorite Bite: The sweet corn agnolotti with ricotta, bacon, and espelette butter from Buccan

Cherished Family Tradition: Any time we are all together. As we have gotten older, we have made our own traditions—like spending Christmas in Palm Beach and then skiing out west with our dad.

Rebecca Sisto

Personal Style: Comfortable, classic, and chic

Style Icons: Kelly Rutherford and Claire Rose

Go-To Designers: I tend to love whoever my sisters and mom are currently loving.

Summer Shopping List: Anything I can get my hands on from Lilly, Ali, and my mom’s closets.

Beauty Must-Haves: Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask, Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, anything made by Gucci Westman, and a good eyebrow gel (I am loving MCo Beauty’s right now)

Local Hidden Gem: Jewell Bistro in Lake Worth Beach

Beloved Spots: Blue Provence and the Buccan Sandwich Shop

Favorite Restaurants: Palm Beach Grill, Buccan, and Imoto

Cherished Family Tradition: On Christmas Eve, we all get dressed up and have a special dinner in Palm Beach. On Christmas morning, we hang in our PJs at the house all day. Laing picks us up Starbucks, we’ll go for a walk on the beach, and just lounge and nurse the Champagne headaches away with delish food typically made by Ali.

Alexandra Sisto Daniel

Personal Style: I love anything I can throw on and go—especially with two little kids in tow. I need pieces that are easy, comfortable, and let me run around while still looking cute and put together.

Style Icons: Nan and Laing, my grandmother and my mom. Outside of my family, I’ve always been obsessed with Sienna Miller. Her style feels effortless, cool, and a little undone in the best way.

Go-To Designers: For high-end, I love Khaite, Markarian, and Agua Bendita. For every day, I live in Dôen, Donni, Jenni Kayne, La Ligne, and Unsubscribed.

Summer Shopping List: We’re traveling a lot this summer—California and Europe are both on the agenda. California is all about easy, casual layers: lots of linen, lightweight sweaters, and pieces I can mix and match. For Greece and France, I’m packing breezy dresses. I love a good one-piece, especially from Hunza G, and big hats for sun protection are a must.

Beauty Must-Haves: Embryolisse’s classic moisturizer, Caudalíe’s Beauty Elixir, and InBeauty’s Extreme Cream. For makeup, I love mixing products from Saie, Kosas, and Jones Road to get that dewy, glowy, effortless summer look.

Local Hidden Gem: Don Victorio’s in West Palm Beach. They have incredible smoothies and the best produce.

Beloved Spot: The P.B. Boys Club. Whenever I need something, especially in a pinch, that’s where I go.

Favorite Restaurants: For dinner with the kids, we love Pizza Al Fresco or Flanigan’s. For date night, it’s either Imoto for sushi or the Palm Beach Grill.

Cherished Family Tradition: Just spending time all together in Palm Beach. We grew up in New Jersey, but our grandfather was a congressman in Florida for 24 years, so we had so many special moments visiting our grandparents and making memories here. Now getting to live here and share it with my mom and my grandma feels like the most special full-circle moment.

Laing Rogers

Personal Style: It has evolved since my days in New York, when I was obsessed with wearing black and gray, to now include way more color. I could wear dresses every day, and I feel like my style incorporates elements from everything I see.

Style Icons: I love Lauren Hutton, anyone who is

hippie chic, and people who do not conform to one style.

Go-To Designers: Proenza Schouler, Alaïa, Soler London, and Tory Burch

Summer Shopping List: Saint Laurent hippie raffia bag, cool strappy sandals, and Agua by Agua Bendita dresses

Beauty Must-Haves: RMS face mist, Sarah Creal bronzer, all things Westman Atelier (especially the new liquid bronzer), The Secret Sauce by Ivan Pol, and super sheer lip tints

Local Hidden Gem: The Bethesda Bookshop has great gift ideas.

Beloved Spots: Pizza Al Fresco and Piccolo Gelato

Favorite Bite: I am obsessed with Field of Greens’ chocolate chip cookies.

Cherished Family Tradition: Every August we pick a place (this summer it’s Greece) and celebrate our birthdays. We all love being together, chilling, and exploring.

