Five Star: The All-New 2027 BMW X5

Are you ready for a hydrogen-powered BMW X5?

No, it’s not some George Jetson, pie-in-the-sky concept. BMW is planning to put its ground-breaking new iX5 Hydrogen into production some time in 2028. That’s just two years away.

It was one of five brand new X5 models I saw unveiled up at BMW’s sprawling Plant Spartanburg factory in South Carolina last week, during the global debut of this fifth-generation X.

Since the wraps came off the very first X5 back in 1999, competition in the sporty sports-utility market has skyrocketed, with everyone from Audi to Volvo trying to take a slice of the lucrative pie.

Now BMW is fighting back, with an all-new X5 line-up that’s remarkable in its head-spinning design, jaw-dropping interiors, terrific Made-in-America build quality, and sheer multitude of choices and options.

And it offers no fewer than five powertrains that include gas, plug-in hybrid, diesel, and a sensational, new all-electric iX5 with a range of 435 miles.

There’ll be no missing this new X5 on the road either. BMW designers have made sure of that.

The car maker calls its bold new look Neue Klasse. That’s German for “New Class.” It’s a fresh, bold design language that was introduced with the electric iX3 earlier this year.

It sees a shift towards more minimalistic elegance, doing away with complex creases and crazy, oversize grilles. Yes, we’re talking about you, 7 Series.

While this new X5 looks like a pumped-up iX3, with those beaver-tooth vertical “kidney” grilles and muscular haunches over the wheels, it introduces some cool new design features.

Like the funky “double X” lighting that makes this new X5 unmistakable when you see it filling your rear-view, or heading towards you.

Then there are the door handles. Or lack of them. Instead, the X5 gets touch-activated “winglets,” a little like those on Ford’s electric Mach-E.

The other big change is at the back. Gone is that X5 trademark two-piece split tailgate, replaced by a more practical, one-piece hatch.

Size-wise, this new 5 is roughly the same as before, though the wheelbase has been stretched by 2.4 inches to improve rear-seat legroom.

Pop open a door and prepare to be wowed. Everything has been changed—some things for the good, some not to good.

The jury is still out on that weird, ovoid steering wheel which looks like something from Rick Deckard’s flying car in Blade Runner.

There’s no traditional driver instrument display either. Instead there’s a BMW Panoramic iDrive display that runs in a narrow strip across the dash. In the center, there’s a 17.9-inch screen, along with a 14.6-inch screen for the passenger. Physical buttons? Not many.

But the interior quality and choice of materials I saw in Spartanburg last week was beyond impressive. Lots of crystal glass trim, lovely quilted leather, and brushed metal. Loved the wood on the dash with its built-in illumination.

Then there’s those five powertrain options.

Without doubt the most impressive is the electric set-up for the iX5. It’ll use a honking 144 kWh battery pack that’s being assembled at BMW’s new, state-of-the-art Plant Woodruff factory down the road from Spartanburg.

The first model to get it will be the iX5 60 xDrive featuring motors front and rear delivering a combined 570 horsepower. That’ll slingshot it from zero to 60 in just 4.4 seconds and take it those 435 miles on a charge. More potent versions will no doubt follow.

Add to that a turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line-six gas offering with 394 hp, and a plug-in hybrid with a combined 483 hp and 44 miles of EV range. There’s also a diesel which we won’t get.

When the first new X5s go on sale in October, pricing will start at $71,250 for the 2027 X5 40, with the plug-in X5 50e opening at $78,950. The much anticipated iX5 60 xDrive comes early next year with a $81,250 sticker.

BMW certainly has hit one out of the ballpark with this new X5. Call it the Neue Klasse leader of sporty SUVs. Ol’ George Jetson would love it.