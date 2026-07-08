See Shakespeare by the Sea in Jupiter

Come July, nothing beats a bit of the Bard under the stars. Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival will present its thirty-sixth annual Shakespeare by the Sea production with the world premiere of William Shakespeare’s Falstaff, at Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter’s Carlin Park July 9-12 and 16-19.

In this riotous original play adapted by artistic director Trent Stephens, audiences will meet the Shakespearean scoundrel and delight in his sharp wit, unwavering insults, and chaotic comedy. A legendary character in three of Shakespeare’s plays, Sir John Falstaff’s world involves tavern brawls, schemes, and narrow escapes as he tries his darndest to stay one step ahead of trouble.

Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover and Leoncarlo Canlas (July 16-19) will provide pre-show entertainment. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket, or enjoy on-site bites from Pizza Mike and Awesome Empanadas.

All shows begin at 8 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.