Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Heads Up to St. Louis

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is bringing wildlife education programming to Grant’s Farm in St. Louis July 24–26.

Guests visiting Grant’s Farm will experience Wildlife on the Move, an immersive wildlife education activation featuring live animal ambassador presentations and conservation experiences.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary educators will present seven daily wildlife shows from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering an up-close look at animal ambassadors, including alligators, opossums, snakes, owls, hawks, and falcons. The shows will invite visitors to learn about wildlife, conservation challenges, and the importance of protecting natural ecosystems.

In addition to the live presentations, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary will host an educational exhibit throughout the weekend where guests can learn about the Sanctuary’s wildlife rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

Wildlife on the Move is included with admission to Grant’s Farm. Enjoy Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s educational programming alongside attractions, animal encounters, and family-friendly experiences Grant’s Farm has to offer.