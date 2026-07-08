Plastic Free July Kicks Off at Manatee Lagoon

Plastic Free July is underway at Manatee Lagoon!

This month-long initiative raises awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic. Manatee Lagoon will offer educational content and free events to inspire visitors to take action toward a plastic-free future.

July 12 at 2 p.m . July’s Lecture at the Lagoon will feature the Solid Waste Authority (SWA) of Palm Beach County. Learn which plastics can be recycled, how materials are processed after collection, and how SWA promotes reducing, reusing, recycling and rethinking waste at home, school, work and beyond. Register here.

. July’s Lecture at the Lagoon will feature the Solid Waste Authority (SWA) of Palm Beach County. Learn which plastics can be recycled, how materials are processed after collection, and how SWA promotes reducing, reusing, recycling and rethinking waste at home, school, work and beyond. Register here. July 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mia’s Summer Shell-A-Bration returns, featuring outdoor games, mini tours, face painting, food trucks, educational exhibits, and appearances from Mia the Manatee.

Mia’s Summer Shell-A-Bration returns, featuring outdoor games, mini tours, face painting, food trucks, educational exhibits, and appearances from Mia the Manatee. Every Saturday: Manatee Tales Story Time will feature Plastic Free July-themed books, including a selection for Shark Week on July 18. Each story will explore the impact of trash and plastic on the ocean and marine life, followed by a themed craft activity. Registration here.

Manatee Lagoon is also inviting the community to participate in a beach cleanup at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Volunteers can sign up at marinelife.org/conservation/beach-cleanups/ and select a Saturday to attend.

For more information and to register for Plastic Free July programming, visit VisitManateeLagoon.com and follow the hashtag #PlasticFree4Manatees.