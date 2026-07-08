Savor Creative Cuisine at the Heyday x Coolinary Collaboration

Michelin Recommended chefs Tim Lipman and Kayla Pfeiffer are teaming up for an exclusive two-night collaboration at Coolinary in Palm Beach Gardens July 14 and 15.

Pfeiffer is a Naples-based chef and James Beard Emerging Chef award finalist at the helm of the highly acclaimed Bicyclette Cookshop; the communal, collaborative Heyday Cookshop; and the grab-and-go Thank You Kindly Cookshop.

Returning to her hometown on the east coast of Florida, Pfeiffer will join Lipman to present a menu celebrating Florida’s bounty through playful happy hour snacks from 4 to 6 p.m. (think: caviar and Bugles and beef tartare with potato chip and parmesan), plus an inventive multi-course prix fixe dinner.

The selective prix fixe dinner menu includes first course offerings of tuna crudo and deviled crab tamale; second course offerings of spicy duck fat-roasted shishito peppers or saffron casarecce pasta; third course offerings of snapper en epis or achiote Atlantic tripletail; fourth course offerings of pork collar or spiced smoked beef link; and dessert selections of caramel corn crème brûlée, coconut lime pound cake, or chocolate banoffee tart.

Diners may select among three courses for $65, or among five courses for $85. Reservations can be made in advance via Resy.

The event also offers a preview of Lipman’s upcoming residency at Heyday Cookshop in Naples this September.