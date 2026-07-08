Savor Creative Cuisine at the Heyday x Coolinary Collaboration

Michelin Recommended chefs Tim Lipman and Kayla Pfeiffer are teaming up for a two-night collaboration at Coolinary July 14 and 15

By
-
Michelin Recommended chef Kayla Pfeiffer will bring her talents to Coolinary July 14 and 15.
Michelin Recommended chef Kayla Pfeiffer will bring her talents to Coolinary July 14 and 15.

Michelin Recommended chefs Tim Lipman and Kayla Pfeiffer are teaming up for an exclusive two-night collaboration at Coolinary in Palm Beach Gardens July 14 and 15.

Pfeiffer is a Naples-based chef and James Beard Emerging Chef award finalist at the helm of the highly acclaimed Bicyclette Cookshop; the communal, collaborative Heyday Cookshop; and the grab-and-go Thank You Kindly Cookshop.

Returning to her hometown on the east coast of Florida, Pfeiffer will join Lipman to present a menu celebrating Florida’s bounty through playful happy hour snacks from 4 to 6 p.m. (think: caviar and Bugles and beef tartare with potato chip and parmesan), plus an inventive multi-course prix fixe dinner.

Tip Lipman. Photo courtesy of Coolinary
Chef Tip Lipman. Photo courtesy of Coolinary

The selective prix fixe dinner menu includes first course offerings of tuna crudo and deviled crab tamale; second course offerings of spicy duck fat-roasted shishito peppers or saffron casarecce pasta; third course offerings of snapper en epis or achiote Atlantic tripletail; fourth course offerings of pork collar or spiced smoked beef link; and dessert selections of caramel corn crème brûlée, coconut lime pound cake, or chocolate banoffee tart.

Diners may select among three courses for $65, or among five courses for $85. Reservations can be made in advance via Resy.

The event also offers a preview of Lipman’s upcoming residency at Heyday Cookshop in Naples this September.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR