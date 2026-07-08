Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Hosts Yoga with TulaBala

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and luxury yoga and wellness brand TulaBala will host a day of movement, mindfulness, and animal companionship on July 18.

Guests at the sold-out event will participate in Kitten Yoga at 11:30 a.m. and Puppy Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Both sessions will take place in the Pavilion Lobby at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and will conclude with a relaxing 15-minute sound bath experience.

The event combines the benefits of yoga with the joy of interacting with adoptable animals, creating an experience that supports animal welfare while promoting wellness and community connection.

Profits from the event will benefit Peggy Adams’ mission of providing shelter, care, and lifesaving services for thousands of animals in Palm Beach County each year.

The event is sold out, but TulaBala is extending its partnership with Peggy Adams through a sitewide sale throughout the month of July. TulaBala customers will receive 20 percent-off every purchase, 20 percent of all sales will benefit the organization.

Visit tulabala.com to shop the collection.