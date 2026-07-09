Try 1000 Sunsets at 1000 North

There’s something truly magical about golden hour—when the skies soak up the sun’s zest in fiery hues of pink and orange. I set out to craft a cocktail that captures that vibrant glow: a toast to the ephemeral beauty of dusk and the lively spirit of our region. I’m excited to introduce 1000 Sunsets, a seasonal spritz created in collaboration with the talented team at Jupiter’s 1000 North, where it is now available to try.

Made with fresh mango from Red Splendor Farm, hibiscus, and Floridian aperitif Munyon’s Paw-Paw, this drink reflects the best of local ingredients. I chose a low-proof spirit to encourage savoring, aligning with my mindful approach to drinking—focused on quality, balance, and connection. Every element of this cocktail is thoughtfully sourced, emphasizing sustainability and Florida’s flavors to honor our beautiful region.

1000 Sunsets



Ingredients

2 oz. Munyon’s Paw-Paw

1 oz. mango puree

2 oz. sparkling wine

1 oz. sparkling water

1 oz. hibiscus syrup

Fill a large wine glass with ice to chill. In a shaker, combine the Munyon’s Paw-Paw and mango puree with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain the mixture into the prepared glass. Carefully pour the sparkling wine into the glass, followed by the sparkling water. Stir gently to combine. Using a bar spoon, add the hibiscus syrup, creating a striking layered effect reminiscent of a sunset.