Four Art Fairs Coming to the Palm Beaches

When: January 28 to February 1

Where: Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach

Art Palm Beach returns with a larger and even more highly curated show than in years past. Galleries slated to make their Art Palm Beach debut in 2026 include London’s Blond Contemporary and John Martin Gallery, Dublin’s Oliver Sears Gallery, San Francisco’s Gefen Gallery, Basel’s Licht Feld Gallery, and Palm Beach Gardens’ own Onessimo Fine Art. A highlight this year is a solo exhibition by actor Sylvester Stallone, known for his abstract, expressionist paintings, at the Provident Fine Art space.

When: February 13-17

Where: Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach

Expect nothing short of dazzling at the twenty-third annual Palm Beach Show, where extraordinary collections of art, jewelry, silver, textiles, porcelain, Asian art, and more will be on display. Exhibitors offer treasures that appeal to private collectors, museum curators, investors, and interior designers, with pieces that range in date from the antiquities to the twenty-first century. The Palm Beach Show will kick off February 12 with an opening night preview party, followed by five days of exhibitor showcases and programming that connects visitors with masters in such fields as antiques, high jewelry, blue-chip art, and more. Be sure to visit Design!, a “show within a show” section dedicated to interior design and presented in partnership with Florida Design magazine.

When: February 14-15

Where: Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens

Now in its forty-first year, ArtiGras boasts a juried exhibition of works from around 300 artists. But that’s just the beginning. This beloved community event (produced by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce and presented by Tampa General Hospital) benefits local charities and includes a youth art competition, a kids’ zone, live entertainment, and tons of food.

When: March 20-22

Where: Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach

It was so good down south that Art Miami wanted to bring its spectacular art fair to the Palm Beaches. Its northern edition, Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, returns for its ninth session, showcasing pieces at the forefront of the international contemporary, modern, classical modern, post-war, and pop genres. Hungry for a little more? As of press time, the inaugural Miami Modern + Contemporary fair is slated to take place January 21-25 at One Herald Plaza.