Jingle & Mingle at Hilton West Palm Beach

This holiday season, the Hilton West Palm Beach debuted Jingle & Mingle, a festive outdoor bar experience with a lineup of spirited events for all ages open now through January 3.

Snowy Sips

Guests can sip their way through seasonal cocktails like the Santa’s Cocoa Clause (bourbon, hot chocolate, orange liqueur), Mint Condition Espresso, and S’more The Merrier (Michter’s bourbon, toasted marshmallow cordial, chocolate bitters).

Plus, the Mull It Over wine and Peppermint Patty Cocoa offer warm winter comfort. Pair your drink with bites like the Holiday Grazing Platter, Artisan Cheese Selection, or the S’mores kit for fireside fun. View the Jingle & Mingle Beverage Menu here.

Santa Claus Comes to Town

On December 18, the public can enjoy a heartwarming evening filled with festive activities. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., meet Santa Claus and take home a printed keepsake. Sip hot cocoa and enjoy cookies while crafting holiday-themed creations at the craft station, then gather at Jingle & Mingle for an outdoor screening of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch at 7 p.m. To book, click here.

Ugly Sweater Trivia

On December 19 at 6 p.m., test your knowledge in this trivia showdown hosted by Good as Gold Events. The evening will feature music, prizes, and a contest for the ugliest sweater. To learn more, click here.

Season of Savings

Turn their visit into a staycation with the Season’s Savings package, which includes 15 percent-off a two-night stay, a $50 dining credit per stay, and late checkout. With seasonal menus at Galley and Michelin Selected Moody Tongue Sushi, plus walkable holiday events throughout downtown West Palm Beach and CityPlace, Hilton West Palm Beach offers a home base for festive fun. To book, click here.

Seating is limited; reservations are available on OpenTable.