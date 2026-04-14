Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival Returns

The Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival will deliver two days of fun, all in support of protecting Jupiter’s beaches.

The annual event starts with a free kick-off concert at Harbourside Amphitheater April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hear a Billy Joel tribute band while sampling drinks and light bites. The concert is open to the public, with a reserved VIP section for festival VIP ticketholders.

The main festival will take place April 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Harbourside – Plaza Down Under on the Riverwalk. Guests will savor unlimited tastings from local restaurants, chefs, and beverage partners. The event will also include live music, a Wine Row, and a Harbourside Grand Tasting Village.

General admission tickets are $75 and VIP tickets are $125, with all food and beverage tastings included. VIP tickets include early entry to the festival at 12 p.m., as well as exclusive bites from Ara and 1000 North, fresh non-seafood paella by Chef Ruly, a specialty cocktail demonstration by mixologist Bizzy by the Sea, discounted room rates at Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The festival benefits Friends of Jupiter Beach, a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting Jupiter’s coastline and marine environment.