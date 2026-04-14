The Jupiter Grill to Host a Bridgerton Brunch

The Jupiter Grill will host a special Bridgerton Brunch April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Inspired by the Regency era in which the popular Netflix series is set, the immersive brunch will feature elaborate florals, themed food and drinks, and a festive flair. Each ticket will include a choice of brunch starter and entrée, hot tea service or bottomless mimosas, and access to a create-your-own bouquet station. Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme.

The brunch is priced at $65 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reservations are encouraged and can be made here.