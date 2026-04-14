Proper Grit Launches a New Menu

Proper Grit, the lobby-level restaurant inside The Ben West Palm has launched a new menu and culinary direction, led by executive chef Daniel Pundik.

The refreshed dinner menu is a reimagination of the American steak house, complete with premium cuts and classic sauces, revamped for a modern palette. Guests can expect 28-day dry-aged New York strip, Prime bone-in rib eye, and wild boar ragu with house-made pappardelle. Other highlights include lobster tail “corn dogs” and a smoked brisket pastrami sandwich.