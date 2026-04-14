Inside Flamingo Park’s Loot Grocery

Does your grocery list include everything from tallow tortilla chips to small-batch granola? If so, then listen up: we’ve found your new favorite grocery store.

Loot Grocery opened on Park Place in West Palm Beach in January, offering clean snacks, treats, prepared foods, pantry staples, and more—all free of artificial ingredients, dyes, and colors, as well as seed oils, gums, synthetic preservatives, and so-called “natural flavors.”

“As a mom, I personally wanted a space that has all these great options, just to be able to fill my pantry and make it easier to feed my family,” says Ellyn Zylstra, owner and founder of Loot. “I really wanted to help the independent maker community, too. … These makers are so passionate. They work so hard to make these products.”

Zylstra sources her products from across the United States—with a few culled from Canada—and works directly with South Florida farms and food artisans. She stocks butter and cheese from Paradise Farms in Homestead and carries kimchi fermented by Zen Coast in Jupiter. Her prepared foods come from West Palm’s Orqa Health; the chicken salad and chia seed puddings are already fan favorites.

“If I have a day off, I like to wander around a grocery store,” Zylstra shares. “I want people to have the joy of discovering new products. And we’re constantly rolling in new products.”

Another source of joy has been the neighborhood of Flamingo Park. Zylstra has noticed that Loot (which is adjacent to Steak Shop by Rancher’s Reserve) is quickly becoming a part of people’s routines, with shoppers swinging by to pick up lunch, an after-school snack, or the perfect side dish to complement their just-purchased steak.

“I love that we get people who walk here,” Zylstra concludes. “We get people with their strollers. It makes my heart so happy.”