Science on the Big Screen at Glazer Hall

Grab some popcorn and settle in for an epic movie night at Palm Beach’s Glazer Hall in honor of Earth Day April 22. The third installment of Glazer Hall and the Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s monthly scientific film series, this Earth Day celebration will feature the North American premiere of National Geographic’s Ocean with David Attenborough, accompanied by performances from the Palm Beach Symphony and Palm Beach Opera.

The documentary illustrates the vital role healthy oceans play in sustaining life on Earth via an immersive journey through coral reefs, kelp forests, and the open sea.