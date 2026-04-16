Help Clematis by Night Win “Best Outdoor Concert Series”

The City of West Palm Beach’s Clematis by Night series, which has provided free, family-friendly concerts on Thursdays for more than three decades, was nominated as a USA TODAY 10Best “Best Outdoor Concert Series.” Clematis by Night ranked runner-up in 2025 and third in 2024. Fans of Clematis by Night can vote once daily, now through May 11, at 11:59 a.m. EDT, by visiting wpb.org/events.

A USA TODAY 10Best panel of travel experts determined the top 20 concert series list, and now it is up to the public to select the top 10 winners. The final rankings will be announced at noon on May 20.

Clematis by Night happens every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Palm Stage on the Great Lawn. The open-air theatre, set adjacent to the West Palm Beach Waterfront, invites attendees to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy genres from country to soul and the latest top hits, featuring popular local, regional, and national bands.