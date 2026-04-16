Wellness Gone Wild Heads to the NORA District

Coffee Club Collective and Era Club will host Wellness Gone Wild, an after-dark wellness experience, at the NORA District April 25

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Wellness Gone Wild will feature workouts from SWEAT440 West Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of the NORA District
Wellness Gone Wild will feature workouts from SWEAT440 West Palm Beach. Photo courtesy of the NORA District

The Coffee Club Collective and Era Club will partner to host the second Wellness Gone Wild, a high-energy after-dark wellness experience, at the NORA District in West Palm Beach on April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

After a sold-out debut at Palm Beach Padel earlier this month, the series centers movement, community, and feel-good energy to reimagine what going out looks like.

The evening will feature workouts from SWEAT440 West Palm Beach, yoga, Pilates, volleyball, and wellness vendors including Athena Med Spa & Salon, 4everyoung, Tropical Utopia, and more. Wellness Gone Wild culminates with an alcohol-free after party.

Tickets are $25 and are available here.

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