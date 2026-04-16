Wellness Gone Wild Heads to the NORA District

The Coffee Club Collective and Era Club will partner to host the second Wellness Gone Wild, a high-energy after-dark wellness experience, at the NORA District in West Palm Beach on April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

After a sold-out debut at Palm Beach Padel earlier this month, the series centers movement, community, and feel-good energy to reimagine what going out looks like.

The evening will feature workouts from SWEAT440 West Palm Beach, yoga, Pilates, volleyball, and wellness vendors including Athena Med Spa & Salon, 4everyoung, Tropical Utopia, and more. Wellness Gone Wild culminates with an alcohol-free after party.

Tickets are $25 and are available here.