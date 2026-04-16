Enjoy a Sunset Stroll at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Sunset Stroll returns to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach April 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

During Sunset Stroll, guests can drop in on a “The Mysteries of Yōkai” lecture with Marcela Lopez Bravo, Asian Studies Graduate Program Director and assistant teaching professor at Florida International University. Lopez Bravo will explore the fascinating world of Japanese yōkai (spirits), including their origins and the stories behind these legendary creatures.

Highlights of the evening include live taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko; koto performances by Emiko Koto in the Sakai Room; Asian-inspired cuisine and refreshments from Cornell Café, Niigata Sake, Kaminari Ramen; and Akiko-ya Japanese Sweets.

Space is limited and the event is rain or shine. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

Upcoming Sunset Stroll dates are May 21, June 18, and September 17.