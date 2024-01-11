Guide to the Ultimate Wellington Weekend

See the Spectacles at Wellington International

Held at Wellington International from January 3 to March 31, the Winter Equestrian Festival is the longest-running equestrian event in the world. In addition to special happenings, such as the $500,000 Rolex Grand Prix and the Great Charity Challenge, a festival favorite is Saturday Night Lights, weekly equestrian showcases that include family-friendly activities. Wellington International also hosts the Adequan Global Dressage Festival (January 10 to March 27), the highlight of which is Friday Night Stars, when riders and their horses perform to the song of their choice.

Catch a Match at the National Polo Center

The United States Polo Association (USPA) and the National Polo Center – Wellington (NPC) kick off a season of featured Sunday polo matches December 31 with The Continental Cup. Through mid-April, NPC will host prestigious events including the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship (February 3-18), the C.V. Whitney Cup (February 9-25), the U.S. Open Polo Championship (March 22 to April 21), and the inaugural National President’s Cup (April 12-21).

Explore the Lakeside Market

Held along Wellington’s Town Center Promenade, this market unfolds every Friday night, from 6 to 9 p.m. Locals and visitors alike flock to this pet-friendly event, replete with culinary delights, shopping treasures, lively entertainment, and sunset views.

Shop for Equestrian Attire and Equipment at The Horse of Course

Having been a part of Oklahoma’s dressage community for more than 25 years, The Horse of Course expanded to South Florida in early 2022. At its new Wellington location, shoppers can peruse an impressive selection of breeches, boots, gloves, belts, shirts, and stock ties, and also pick up equipment for their equine companions.

Dine at Stallion Restaurant

Though nestled within the Palm Beach Polo Club, Stallion Restaurant is open to the public daily for lunch and dinner, serving an array of land and sea delicacies accented with international influences. Start with the hand-cut steak tartare topped with crispy egg yolk before diving into a bowl of coconut curry mussels.

Two of Wellington’s most beloved locally owned businesses have joined forces, bringing fresh-roasted coffee and made-from-scratch pastries under one roof. While both Candid Coffee and Anna Bakes boast a consistent menu of favorites, they also offer monthly rotating specials. Stop by for Anna Bakes’ January cake of the month (oatmeal cookie cake) or a classic combo like Nutella-stuffed cookies with Candid’s cookies-and-cream cold foam.